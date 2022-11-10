'Aaj Dekhna Irfan Bhai': Pathan Reveals Hardik Pandya's Prediction Before T20 WC Semifinal

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya showcased his brilliance with the bat yet again against England as he smacked 63 runs off just 33 deliveries, an inning that included four fours and a six. What's most interesting about the 29-year-old's knock is that he himself had predicted to Irfan Pathan that he would play such an inning before the match.

Pathan reveals what Pandya said before semi-final

After former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan asked Hardik Pandya in a pre-match interview when fans can expect a big inning from him, the 29-year-old replied, "In one hour." After Virat Kohli lay down the platform for Team India with his fourth fifty of the T20 World Cup 2022, Hardik brilliantly played the role of the finisher to help his side put up a respectable total of 168 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

“Aaj dekhna irfan bhai”… when I said tu bindasst khel to @hardikpandya7 Well batted buddy — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2022

Irrfan pathaan in the pre match interview asked hardik

"Ham aapse badi inning kab dekhenge"



To which hardik replied " Ek ghante me "

I want to be this confident — D (@RogueRook81) November 10, 2022

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya gets out in bizarre way on last ball of Indian innings; WATCH

India vs England

Hardik Pandya revelled in the role of a finisher with a sensational 63 off 33 balls, lifting India to a par score of 168 for six against England in the second T20 World Cup semifinal here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) also occasionally displayed his regal array of strokes but it was the flamboyant Baroda man whose unbelievable end-over pyrotechnics took India to a more than respectable total, which had looked distinctly impossible after the first 10 overs.

In the last four overs, India scored 58 runs, courtesy four fours and five astonishing sixes from Pandya with a drop-dead gorgeous flick behind the square off Chris Jordan (3/43) being the stand-out one. However, it wasn't enough as India lost the match by 10 wickets.

(with PTI inputs)