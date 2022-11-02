India Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Weather Update, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Pitch Report

After the heartbreaking loss to South Africa in the previous match, Team India will square off against Bangladesh in an all-important clash on November 2. The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match is scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval and the Men in Blue will be keen to win the contest to inch closer to the semi-final berth.

Bangladesh also has the same number of wins as India and will need to bring their A-Game to the table to beat Rohit Sharma-led team. In the last match against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh managed to register a victory by three runs but will look to perform better against India. Ahead of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 clash, we take a look at the pitch report, fantasy team and weather update.

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction at a glance

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain

Allrounders: Shakib al Hasan, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India vs Bangladesh Fantasy tips at a glance

Suryakumar Yadav should be a must-pick in the team after his fabulous knock of 68 runs off 40 balls against South Africa. He will be aiming for yet another big score and contribute to the team's success.

Virat Kohli managed to get the start against South Africa but was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi off a shot delivery. The former India skipper will look in good touch and will be hungry to add more runs to his tally.

Shakib Al Hasan has been inconsistent in the tournament so far, but has the ability to bounce back against tough opponents. The Bangladesh skipper will have to lead the team from the front, especially when the semi-final spot is up for grabs.

Arshdeep Singh has been sensational in the tournament picking up wickets in the powerplay overs. He is India’s most successful bowler with seven scalps in three matches and will ook to add more wickets to his tally against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast at a glance

As per the data available on Accuweather, there is 52% chance of rain interrupting the match and spoiling a good game of cricket.

India vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed