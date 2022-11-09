Chants Of 'Kohli..Kohli' Echo As Fans Spot Virat Outside Adelaide Restaurant Before Semis

Former India captain Virat Kohli is hands down one of the most popular sports celebrities in the world, ranking alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Wherever the 34-year-old goes, fans show up in huge numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. Kohli is currently in Australia with the national team for the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. He was recently spotted at a restaurant in Adelaide, where India are scheduled to play the second semifinal against England on Thursday.

A video of Kohli getting mobbed by a sea of fans has gone viral on social media. In the video, Kohli can be seen coming out of a restaurant with fans surrounding him to get autographs and pictures clicked. Chants of 'Kohli...Kohli' can also be heard in the viral video. Kohli was seen being escorted by security guards, who walked him to the bus, where his teammates were already seated. One of the fans was also spotted requesting the security guard to allow her to enter the bus so she can take a picture with Kohli.

Kohli's campaign at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli has played five matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup thus far and has scored 246 runs at a staggering average of 123.00 and with an impressive strike rate of 138.98. He has scored three half-centuries in the tournament, one each against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh. Kohli's unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan is his highest score in the competition. Kohli has scored 21 boundaries and seven sixes in this World Cup and is also the leading run-scorer.

Kohli has also registered a few other milestones in the ongoing tournament. He has surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's record to become the highest run-scorer in the history of the competition. Kohli has also broken the record of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar by becoming the player with the most number of half-centuries in ICC tournaments. Kohli will be next seen in action during India's clash against England on Thursday. If Team India wins the match, it will qualify for the final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Image: Instagram/photography_by_gayantha