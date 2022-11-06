Will Men In Blue Qualify For T20 World Cup Semi-final If India Vs Zimbabwe Is Washed Out?

Team India is set to face Zimbabwe in their final match of the Super 12 stage which will be played in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6. The match is crucial for the Men in Blue as a victory will see them through to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India will play Zimbabwe in the last Super 12 fixture of Group 2 and will hope to come out all guns blazing in order to qualify for the semi-final with other two Group fixtures taking place before them. However, rain threat will also come into consideration as the question now remains whether the Men in Blue will still qualify for the semi-final if the match gets washed out.

T20 World Cup: What are India's chances of making it into final four?

Team India's qualification for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup remains still unknown and a win against Zimbabwe will certainly seal their place in the last four. The Rohit Sharma-led team can qualify for the last four even before taking the field, given that the results from South Africa vs Netherlands and Pakistan vs Bangladesh fixtures work in their favour.

If India vs Zimbabwe fixture gets washed out, the 2007 T20 World Champions can still go through. If the match does not take place, India will be awarded a point and finish overall with seven points. Pakistan has four points in their tally and even if they win against Bangladesh, they will still reach 6 points failing to match India's tally of 7. However, the Men in Green can still sneak through if South Africa loses to the Netherlands, as they will remain at 5 points.

Who will India face in the T20 World Cup semi-final?

If India manages to beat Zimbabwe and finish at the top of the Group 2 points table, they will face England in the last four. The Jos Buttler-side sneaked into the last four after winning their last group encounter against Sri Lanka knocking out defending champions Australia. India is considered favourites against Zimbabwe and is expected to beat them without much difficulty. The team who will top Group 2 is likely to face the second-ranked team from Group 1. As it turns out, England, who has qualified as the second-ranked team from Group 1, will, in all likelihood, face India.