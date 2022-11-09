Did You Know? Team India To Play In ICC Knockouts For 1st Time In 19 Years Without Dhoni

Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign has been exceptional so far with the team winning four out of the five matches to enter the semi-finals. Even though Rohit Sharma has failed to do well with the bat, he has been an excellent captain in terms of field placings and rotating bowlers. As India prepares to battle England for a place in the final, they will be doing so without MS Dhoni for the first time. The India vs England match will be played in Adelaide on November 10.

T20 WC 2022: Fans react to Team India playing a knockout match without MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni finished his international career as one of the greatest Indian skipper to have played the game of cricket. Having made his debut in 2004, Dhoni was appointed as the skipper of Team India in 2007. He led a young Indian side to T20World Cup glory and since then changed the landscape of Indian cricket. Dhoni made Team India a force to reckon with, especially in the ICC tournaments. It was under Dhoni's captaincy that India beat Pakistan to win the 2007 T20 World Cup followed by ODI world Cup in 2011 and finally the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

India will be playing their first ICC Event's knockout match without MS Dhoni in 19 years. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2022

He is the only skipper to win all three ICC events. MS Dhoni last featured in the knockout stage while playing for India during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England where the team was knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. After Dhoni passed over the team baton to Virat Kohli, India failed to replicate the success and never won any ICC tournaments. However, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the men in blue have once again evolved as a force to reckon with and will aim at repeating the 2007 heroics down under without MS Dhoni. Here's how Twitter reacted to MS Dhoni's absence

You are wrong my friend muffa

We still have him pic.twitter.com/8OzUZDCahJ — Ri$hav Kr (@cock_o_nut) November 9, 2022

A closer look at MS Dhoni's decorated career

Dhoni played over 500 international matches for India and led the team in all formats for a total of 331 matches. Leading India in 60 Test matches from 2008 to 2014, Dhoni helped the national team win 27 games, lose 15 and draw 15 matches. He scored a total of 4876 runs in 90 Test matches for the team in the longest format of the match.

In his ODI career, Dhoni played 350 matches, leading India in 199 games. While he returned with 110 wins and 74 defeats in the 50-over format, the former skipper also scored 10773 runs, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties. In the T20I format, he led the team in 72 matches and returned with 41 wins, alongside 28 defeats.