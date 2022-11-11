Virat Kohli had a dream run with the bat at the T20 World Cup in Australia. The former India skipper ended his campaign as the leading run-getter in the tournament with 296 runs from 6 innings. Kohli has also won two 'player of the match' awards and scored four fifty-plus scores. Despite the fantastic performance from 'King Kohli', Team India crashed out at the semi-final stage after England handed them 10 wickets trashing on November 10th. Following the loss, Kohli not only expressed his disappointment but also sent a special message to the Indian fans down under.

Virat Kohli falls short of achieving the dream

The 34-year-old smashed four half-centuries in the tournament but his effort did not end up in glory as the men in blue came up short. After the heartbreaking loss, Virat Kohli posted a message on Twitter saying, "We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on.

We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. pic.twitter.com/l5NHYMZXPA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2022

The former skipper also thanked the Indian supporters for turning out in huge numbers during matches. He added, "Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country".

Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country 🇮🇳💙 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2022

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli breaks 4000 runs barrier in T20Is

Even though India's journey ended in the semi-final stage, there was something to cheer for Virat Kohli during India vs England semi-final match as he added yet feather to his cap. Kohli became the first player in the world to score 4000 runs in T20 Internationals. He smashed 50 off 40 balls, which included four boundaries and one six to bring up 4000 runs in T20I cricket. Coming into the match against England, Kohli needed 42 runs to achieve the feat and his incredible knock helped India post a target of 169 runs on board. Earlier, Kohli surpassed Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Despite a relatively slow start to the year with the bat, Kohli ended the year with 781 runs in 20 innings at a staggering average of 55.78.