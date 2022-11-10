IND Vs ENG: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player In T20I History To Achieve Ultimate Milestone

Former India captain Virat Kohli has registered yet another milestone in his illustrious career at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Kohli became the first player in the world to score 4000 runs in T20 Internationals. He achieved the record while playing in the second semifinal against England on Thursday. Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls, including four boundaries and one six to bring up 4000 runs in T20I cricket. Coming into the game, Kohli needed 42 runs to achieve the feat, which he did with an incredible batting display that helped India post a target of 169 runs.

Virat Kohli achieves yet another feat in T20I cricket

Kohli has been phenomenal with the bat for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, where he is currently the leading run-scorer with 296 runs from six matches. Kohli has scored four half-centuries in the tournament thus far. He is averaging 98.66 with the bat and is hitting runs with a strike rate of 136.40. Earlier, Kohli surpassed Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

India vs England

After being asked to bat first by England, India scored 168/6 in 20 overs courtesy of some impactful batting from Kohli and Hardik Pandya. While Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls, Pandya got out hit wicket on the last ball of the innings for 63 off 33 balls. Chris Jordan picked three wickets for England, while Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes scalped one wicket each. England will now need to score 169 runs in 20 overs to win the game and qualify for the final of the tournament.

Image: Twitter/ICC

