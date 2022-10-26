Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said that he would not rate Virat Kohli's 82-run knock against Pakistan as the best-ever in a T20I game by an Indian batsman. Bangar, while speaking to Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel, picked former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's 70-run knock against Australia in the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup as the greatest T20I innings by an Indian batter.

Bangar picks Yuvraj's knock over Kohli as best by an Indian

Bangar explained that he picked Yuvraj's knock over Kohli's innings against Pakistan because it was a semi-final game and a must-win match for India. Whereas, Kohli's knock came in the opening match of the ongoing ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2022. However, Bangar acknowledged that Kohli played one of the best T20I knocks ever and it should be up there with other great innings in the format's history.

"The best I feel is Yuvraj Singh's, he will be at No. 1 because it was a semi-final match, so it was a different level. The second, as Virat Kohli himself said in his post-match interview that he will rate the Melbourne innings higher, the sort of attack it was and the position we were in, difficult conditions, I feel Melbourne should be there," Bangar said.

Yuvraj's knock vs Australia

Yuvraj scored 70 runs off just 30 balls in the second semi-final match against Australia at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Yuvraj's knock was made up of five boundaries and as many sixes, which he scored with an impressive strike rate of 233.33. Yuvraj was dismissed by Michael Clarke. Yuvraj's knock helped India put on a massive total of 188/5 in 20 overs, which eventually helped the side win the game by 15 runs.

Kohli's knock vs Pakistan

Kohli, on the other hand, scored 82 runs off just 53 balls in India's game against Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli not only helped India recover from a shaky start but he also made sure to remain till the end to finish the chase for India. Kohli's knock included six boundaries and four maximums, which he scored with a strike rate of 154.72. India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets.

