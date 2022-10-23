Former India captain Virat Kohli played an outstanding knock against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to help India win the match by 4 wickets. During his innings, Kohli played a couple of impressive shots that eventually pulled back the game in India's favour. One of the shots that Kohli played was a backfoot straight drive that went over the bowler's head for a huge six.

T20 World Cup: Kohli plays 'shot of the tournament'

Kohli played the shot in the 18th over off Haris Rauf's bowling when India needed 28 off just 8 deliveries. The six helped India get close to the winning total. Kohli smashed another six off the very next ball that he faced, which took India's total to 144/4 in 19 overs. India needed 16 runs to win in the final over, which Kohli chased down with the help of one more six. A video of Kohli's impressive six off Rauf's bowling has been shared on the official website of the T20 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan

Batting first, Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad put on some brilliant batting performances to help Pakistan go past the 150-run mark. They scored a half-century each. While Masood scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls, Iftikhar smashed 51 off 34 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bowled beautifully as they picked three wickets each for India.

While Arshdeep dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Asif Ali, Hardik picked the wickets of Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz. Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also picked a wicket each in the game.

In the second innings, after India lost a few wickets early, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership. They rescued India from a tough start to take India closer to victory. After Hardik was dismissed for 40 off 37 balls, Kohli finished the game alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, who hit the last ball over the mid-off fielder to steal a single.

Kohli also broke former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting the most 50-plus scores in ICC tournaments. Kohli was named the player of the match for his superb knock.

Image: T20 World Cup

