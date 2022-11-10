Rishi Sunak & Ashish Nehra In Viral 'Fake Pak Bean'-type India Vs England WC Revenge Story

The T20 World Cup 2022 so far has been full of surprises so far with several of the top cricketing countries suffering upsets at the hands of smaller nations. But another incident that has caught the eyes of several cricketing fans is that of the 'Fake Pak Bean' row. Soon after the 'Fake Pak Bean' row garnered a lot of interest amongst fans, another meme that has gone viral is that of UK PM Rishi Sunak and former Indian fast bowler, Ashish Nehra.

Since Sunak looks similar to Nehra, netizens are worried that England may take revenge for sending 'fake' Ashish Nehra to their country. Meanwhile, several others are also wondering who the UK PM would be supporting during India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 clash.

Rishi Sunak-Ashish Nehra memes go viral during India vs England

Like Zimbabwe, hope England doesn't take revenge for sending fake Nehra. pic.twitter.com/l6AnBPOzlO — Manya (@CSKian716) November 10, 2022

Hi @RishiSunak! Kindly request you to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire for next few hours. I'm sure it'll be seen as a goodwill gesture towards India. Thanks 🙏🏼😊 #INDvENG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/pxohSGNKHT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2022

IND vs ENG: India set England target of 169

After winning the toss, England captain Jos Buttler asked Team India to bat first. The Men in Blue got off to a rocky start as opener KL Rahul was dismissed early for just five runs by Chris Woakes. After Rahul was sent back to the pavilion, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli solidified the innings by putting on a partnership of 47 runs before the former was dismissed. Kohli continued his love affair at the Adelaide Oval as he scored yet another fifty.

The 34-year-old was aided well by Hardik Pandya at the other end, with the all-rounder smacking an unbeaten 63 runs off just 33 deliveries, an innings that included four fours and five sixes. As for England, Chris Jordan was the pick among the bowlers as he picked up three wickets and bowled the important overs at the death.