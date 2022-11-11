Former Team India vice-captain Gautam Gambhir made a bold prediction about Team India’s captaincy after India exited the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. India’s 10-wicket loss to England at the Adelaide Oval became the talk of the town for the cricketing world, as reactions related to the event took over the internet. Prominent cricketing figures slammed India for their poor performance in the knockout stages of ICC events and their inability to win them.

Meanwhile, speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir revealed he feels no other Indian captain can surpass former India skipper MS Dhoni’s tally of winning three ICC trophies for the Men In Blue. Gambhir said current India captain Rohit Sharma’s record of scoring double hundreds and Virat Kohli’s record of scoring hundreds might be surpassed in the future. However, he added that no other captain will be able to win three ICC trophies for the team.

Gautam Gambhir speaks about MS Dhoni's stellar record in ICC tournaments

"Someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma and more 100s than Virat Kohli, but I don't think any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies," Gambhir said. Legendary India skipper MS Dhoni is the only captain who won three ICC trophies in the limited-overs format for India, during his tenure from 2007 to 2016. Dhoni won the 2007 World Twenty-20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup in his first attempt and also won the ICC Champions Trophy to his collection in 2013.

India's performance in ICC tournaments after MS Dhoni relinquished captaincy

Virat Kohli took over India’s captaincy in early 2017 in the limited overs format and led the team during the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 ODI World Cup, and the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, he failed to win a trophy in any of the tournaments. However, as a captain, he had a winning percentage of 70.43 in ODIs and 64.58 in T20Is.

On the other hand, the T20 World Cup 2022 was Rohit’s first ICC tournament as a captain of the team. While India won four out of the five Super 12 matches in the tournament, they suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final. Rohit Sharma will now be looking forward to his first ODI World Cup as a captain, which will be held in India in 2023.