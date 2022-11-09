Kevin Pietersen has made a special request to Virat Kohli by leaving a hilarious comment on the former India captain’s recent Instagram post. The 34-year-old Indian batter took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a video, where he can be seen whacking the ball during a net-practice session. While Kohli captioned the video saying he is ‘Enjoying the process’, Pietersen requested the Indian batter to have a 'day off' on Thursday.

India will be up against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, as both heavyweight teams headline the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. As Kohli is the highest run scorer of the tournament so far, it is understood that Pietersen wants him to take a leave on Thursday and provide Jos Buttler-led England squad with a much-needed advantage. “Please have a day off Thursday, bud! You know I love you but just chill Thursday please!” the former English cricket said.

How Kevin Pietersen responded to Virat Kohli?

Kohli and Pietersen are known to be good friends off the field and have been spotted having conversations on many occasions. Meanwhile, Kohli’s post also received replies from Team India star Suryakumar Yadav and Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan. While Rashid presided over the cricketer for the sound of his bat, Suryakumar called him ‘Angaar’, which translates to Burning Charcoal in English and is referred to when comparing something to fire.

Virat Kohli's performance in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Kohli has been in magical form in the T20 World Cup 2022 since India’s Game 1. He currently leads the run-scoring charts with 246 runs at an average of 123.00. His run tally includes a knock of 82* runs off 53 balls against Pakistan which opened India’s Super 12 campaign in the T20 World Cup with a massive win.

Kohli is also eyeing a major cricketing record heading into the match against England. He is now only 42 runs away from becoming the first-ever international player to complete 4000 T20I runs in cricket. Kohli has played in 104 games so far in his career and has scored runs at an average of 52.77 and a strike rate of 138.15.