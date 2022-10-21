Wasim Jaffer Lands Another Brutal Jibe At England After Liz Truss' Resignation As PM

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious social media presence, took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday to poke fun at England after Liz Truss stepped down as Prime Minister. Jaffer wrote on the micro-blogging platform that while doing a SWOT analysis for all the teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup, he realised that India doesn't have a 150k+ bowler, Pakistan doesn't have a seasoned finisher, and that England doesn't have a prime minister.

Wasim Jaffer's brutal jab at England

"Was doing a SWOT analysis for T20 WC participating teams and realised: India don't have a 150K+ bowler. Pak don't have a seasoned finisher. NZ don't have a great record in Aus. SL don't have an experienced squad. England don't have a Prime Minister," Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Liz Truss resigns as PM

Truss, who became the shortest-serving prime minister of the United Kingdom, resigned from the post just 45 days after getting elected to the office. She was elected prime minister on September 5 following a Tory party leadership election, which was held in the wake of Boris Johnson's resignation as PM. She faced a challenge from former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the elections. Truss will continue as UK's prime minister until her successor is chosen.

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," Truss said on Thursday as she announced her decision to resign.

T20 World Cup 2022

Meanwhile, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is currently taking place in Australia, where 16 teams are competing for the ultimate glory in the shortest format. The first round of the competition is nearing its end with four teams slated to qualify for the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Ireland have already made it to the Super 12s with Zimbabwe and Scotland currently fighting for the remaining one spot.

As far as India's campaign is concerned, Men in Blue will kickstart the main event of the T20 World Cup with a game against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with nearly 1,00,000 spectators expected to be in attendance.

Image: Twitter/ Punjab Kings