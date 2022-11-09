After Rohit, Virat Kohli Gets Hit During Net Session Ahead Of Adelaide Showdown Vs England

Former captain Virat Kohli survived a major injury scare after he got hit by Harshal Patel in the groin area during a net session ahead of India's semifinal clash against England on Thursday. The incident took place in Adelaide, where Kohli and the Indian team have arrived to play in the knockout stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. In videos going viral on social media, Kohli was seen struggling in pain after being hit in the groin area by Patel.

As per reports, Kohli was hit hard between his abdomen and thigh region and was seen struggling for a while before he got up and started practicing again. Reports suggest that Kohli left the nets after some time but there is nothing to worry about as he was also spotted clicking pictures with the fans. Kohli later appeared to be fine for the semifinal clash against England. Earlier on Tuesday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma survived an injury scare after being hit on his forearm during a net session.

Virat Kohli was hit by a Harshal Patel delivery in groin area but looks fine. #INDvENG #ICC — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) November 9, 2022

Kohli has been phenomenal with the bat for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, where he is currently the highest run-scorer. Kohli has smashed 246 runs in 5 matches at an average of 123.00 and with a strike rate of 138.98. He has scored three half-centuries in the tournament thus far. Kohli hit an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls in India's opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan to help his side win the crucial match by 4 wickets. He then scored a ha;f-century against the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

India's T20 World Cup 2022 at a glance

Team India is scheduled to play the second semifinal against England on November 10. The match will take place at Adelaide Oval Stadium. Pakistan is the other team that has qualified for the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup from Group 2. The Men in Green are slated to face the Group 1 topper New Zealand in the first semifinal clash on November 9. Pakistan made it to the next stage after the Netherlands handed South Africa a shock defeat in their final encounter on Sunday. Pakistan then beat Bangladesh to advance to the semis.

Image: AP