T20 World Cup: Another ‘disappointed Pakistan Fan’ Meme Is Taking Over The Internet

England on Sunday beat Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 to lift their record second title in the shortest format of the game. England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets with 6 balls remaining to win the latest edition of the tournament in front of 80,000 people at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pakistan's batting order was once again the reason behind their defeat in the final as they failed to put on a fighting total against a strong England side.

On Twitter, netizens are sharing memes and jokes about Pakistan's batting order and their defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. A potential replacement for the original 'disappointed Pakistani fan' and the next meme face of Pakistan cricket was even spotted by some social media users among the spectators at the MCG. The fan was seen making a similar gesture as the 'disappointed Pakistani fan' Sarim Akhtar, who got famous during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

New disappointed Pakistan fan meme pic.twitter.com/dnI53RNUOf — Cursed Memes (@therewasameme) November 13, 2022

Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 137/8 in 20 overs thanks to some skillful bowling from England's pace attack. Sam Curran picked a three-wicket haul, while Chris Jordan scalped two wickets to his name. Ben Stokes also picked a wicket in the game. Adil Rashid picked two wickets as well. Shan Masood top-scored for Pakistan with 38 off 28 balls. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored 32 and 15 runs, respectively. Shadab Khan scored 20 off 14 balls. The rest of the Pakistan batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

In the second innings, Pakistan struck early to remove Alex Hales for 1 off 2 balls. He was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Phil Salt was the next batter to go with Pakistan bringing itself right back into the game. Jos Buttler scored 26 off 17 balls before he was dismissed in the final over of the powerplay by Haris Rauf. Ben Stokes, who remained unbeaten at 52 off 49 balls, forged two crucial partnerships with Harry Brook and Moeen Ali to take his team home. He finished the chase on the last ball of the penultimate over to help England win.

