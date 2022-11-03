Pakistan Fans Vent Fury After India's Nervy Win Over Tigers Shrink Qualification Chances

India edged closer to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals after beating Bangladesh in Adelaide on November 2. The rain-stricken match saw India beat Bangladesh by five runs under the DLS method and claim the top spot in Group 2 points table. The contest had its share of twists and turns but one of the talking points of the India vs Bangladesh match was the no-ball decision by umpire Marais Erasmus.

Why are Pakistan fans venting anger at umpire Erasmus after India vs Bangladesh?

The Virat Kohli 'no-ball' incident happened in the 16th over of the innings and the Bangladesh bowler in question was Nurul Hasan. The bowler bowled the second bouncer of the over for which Kohli signalled a no-ball when the ball flew over his head. After a brief delay, the umpire adjudged it a no-ball. In Tests and ODIs, a bowler is allowed to bowl a bouncer twice, however, in T20Is the bowler can bowl a bouncer only once and Kohli, being aware of the rules, quickly asked for it while he took a single since the ball was above his shoulder. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was left unimpressed by the decision.

Besides Shakib, Pakistani fans lost their cool on umpire Marais Erasmus and vented their anger at him on Twitter. The fans cannot let go of Erasmus' decision of adjudging a 'no ball' to Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz in the last over in what was a nail-biting India vs Pakistan thriller. The decision, however, saw the match turning in Team India's favour. Here's what Pakistan fans had to say:

Erasmus :"don't say anything to my king kohli ,abuse me" pic.twitter.com/bZJLJwboqe — rebu (@arubah56) November 2, 2022

Marais Erasmus career summed up.pic.twitter.com/BUORqvng8p — Ramiya 2.0 (@yehtuhogaaa) November 2, 2022

Erasmus should be bann from all international cricket.🤨🫤 pic.twitter.com/x5HIDZBj8w — 𝐙 𝐈 𝐀 | |𝐁𝐀𝟓𝟔 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤. (@BBARMY56) November 2, 2022

India vs Bangladesh: As it happened

In a rain-curtailed match at Adelaide, Team India batted first and posted 184 for 6. India managed to post a challenging total courtesy of Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock of 64 off 44 balls. KL Rahul managed to silence his critics with a half-century off 32 balls. Chasing 185 for victory, Litton Das smashed Indian bowlers all over the park as Bangladesh looked to be cruising along at 66 for no loss in 7 overs. The match resumed following a brief rain interruption and Bangladesh was required to score 85 off 54 balls.

The break worked in India's favour starting with KL Rahul running out Litton Das after he smashed 60 runs off 27 balls. After the opening stand was broken, Indian bowlers chipped in wickets at regular intervals helping the team make a comeback into the match. Needing 20 off the last over, young Arshdeep Singh managed to defend the total despite Nurul Hasan hitting him for a six and four. He bowled a couple of perfect yorker-length deliveries to seal the tie.