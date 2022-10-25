'Don't Forget Kohinoor': Ashish Nehra Memes Flood Twitter As Rishi Sunak Becomes New UK PM

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday is set to become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain. In the process, Sunak will succeed the shortest-serving Tory leader Liz Truss. Besides, he is also set to become the third person to lead the country in seven weeks and also the fifth since 2016. Sunak's appointment as England Prime Minister comes after contender Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race, clearing the road for the former to take over as the leader of the Conservative party. While people have been congratulating UK's new Prime Minister on social media, some used the opportunity to showcase their creative skills to draw uncanny similarities between Rishi Sunak and former India pacer Ashish Nehra.

'My foolproof plan to get back the Kohinoor': Fans on Rishi Sunak

Social media users thought that the new UK PM Rishi Sunak has a resemblance to former India cricketer Ashish Nehra and social media was flooded with pictures of both. Commenting on how closely Sunak and Nehra resembled each other, a Twitter user wrote, 'Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the new Prime Minister of England.' Another Twitter user demanded for the ‘Kohinoor’ diamond to be returned to India. Here's what the fans had to say while comparing the duo.

Who is Rishi Sunak? Everything you need to know about Britain's new PM

Rishi Sunak is the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner Yashvir and pharmacist Usha. Sunak is married to Infosys chief Narayan Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty. As a devout Hindu, Sunak is a regular at the temple where he was born in Southampton and his daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, are also rooted in the Indian culture. The new England Prime minister worked his way through a non-scholarship at one of the UK's best schools, Winchester College, to a coveted Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) from Oxford University and then an MBA from Stanford University as a Fulbright Scholar.

His political career began with winning a safe Tory seat of Richmond in Yorkshire in 2015 and from junior roles in the Treasury he was suddenly catapulted to the post of Chancellor of Exchequer when his former boss, Sajid Javid, resigned in February 2020. He stood firm on his focus on inflation rather than any vote-winning tax cut promises to woo a traditionally low-tax favouring Conservative Party membership base. Sunak also paid tribute to Liz Truss for her leadership, as he noted that she served her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances”.



