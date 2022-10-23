Last Updated:

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Breaks Down In Tears After Helping India Win Against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya also put on a great performance with the ball in the first innings of the match as he picked up a three-wicket haul to his name.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
World Cup T20, Hardik Pandya, India, Hardik Pandya bowling, T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya crying, Hardik Pandya batting, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK

Image: Twitter


In India's opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a key knock, was unable to contain his tears after helping his side win the game against Pakistan.

During the post-game interview, Hardik seemed teary-eyed as he discussed the victory. Hardik broke down in tears as he described how his father's sacrifices allowed him to play for his country. A video of Hardik crying after the game is now going viral on social media platforms.  

Hardik also put on a great performance with the ball in the first innings of the match as he picked up a three-wicket haul to his name. Hardik came in and picked some crucial wickets in the middle overs, dismissing Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz. With the bat, Hardik forged a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli as he scored 40 off 37 balls. 

READ | India shatters Pakistan's World Cup dream again, records thrilling 4-wicket win at MCG

India vs Pakistan

Batting first, Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad put on some brilliant batting performances to help Pakistan go past the 150-run mark. They scored a half-century each. While Masood scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls, Iftikhar smashed 51 off 34 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bowled beautifully as they picked three wickets each for India. They put Pakistan under pressure from the word go. 

READ | 'When the kingdom falls, the king rises': Virat Kohli mesmerizes the cricket world

In the second innings, after India lost a few wickets early, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership. They rescued India from a tough start to take India closer to victory. After Hardik was dismissed for 40 off 37 balls, Kohli finished the game alongside Ravichandran Ashwin as he remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls. Kohli also broke former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting the most 50-plus scores in ICC tournaments. Kohli was named the player of the match for his superb knock. 

READ | When Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli in giant bear hug after spectacular win vs Pakistan

Image: Twitter
 

READ | Virat Kohli gets emotional as Ashwin hits winning runs for India off the last ball; WATCH
READ | India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh expresses dissatisfaction with 'drop catch' by R Ashwin
COMMENT