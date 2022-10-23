WATCH: Hardik Pandya Breaks Down In Tears After Helping India Win Against Pakistan

In India's opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a key knock, was unable to contain his tears after helping his side win the game against Pakistan.

During the post-game interview, Hardik seemed teary-eyed as he discussed the victory. Hardik broke down in tears as he described how his father's sacrifices allowed him to play for his country. A video of Hardik crying after the game is now going viral on social media platforms.

Hardik also put on a great performance with the ball in the first innings of the match as he picked up a three-wicket haul to his name. Hardik came in and picked some crucial wickets in the middle overs, dismissing Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz. With the bat, Hardik forged a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli as he scored 40 off 37 balls.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad put on some brilliant batting performances to help Pakistan go past the 150-run mark. They scored a half-century each. While Masood scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls, Iftikhar smashed 51 off 34 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bowled beautifully as they picked three wickets each for India. They put Pakistan under pressure from the word go.

In the second innings, after India lost a few wickets early, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership. They rescued India from a tough start to take India closer to victory. After Hardik was dismissed for 40 off 37 balls, Kohli finished the game alongside Ravichandran Ashwin as he remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls. Kohli also broke former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting the most 50-plus scores in ICC tournaments. Kohli was named the player of the match for his superb knock.

