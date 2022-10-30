T20 World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal Pulls Umpires' Leg By Jokingly Punching The Air | WATCH

India and South Africa locked horns against each other in the 30th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

South Africa defeated India by 5 wickets as they chased down a 134-run target in 19.4 overs. David Miller and Aiden Markram helped their team with the chase after Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, and Anrich Nortje wreaked havoc with the ball during India's innings to restrict them to a low total.

Meanwhile, in a hilarious incident, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen pulling umpires' leg when out with drinks during the early stages of the Indian innings. Chahal has not been part of the playing XI in the World Cup thus far and on most occasions has been observed carrying drinks for his side. The leg spinner was seen having fun with the umpires during tonight's game by playfully punching the air. A video of Chahal's gesture is now going viral on social media.

India was dealt an early blow after winning the toss and electing to bat first as both of their openers were cheaply removed in the fifth over. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were both dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for low scores of 15 and 9 runs, respectively. The pacers for South Africa were on point right away, picking up three more wickets in the following four overs. Suryakumar Yadav was the only shining light for India as he scored 68 off 40 balls to help his side reach a decent total of 133/9 in 20 overs.

Indian bowlers started superbly in the second innings, picking three wickets in the powerplay itself. While Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets, Mohammed Shami scalped one to his name. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled well but failed to pick a wicket. Markram and Miller scored a half-century each to rescue South Africa from a shaky start. While Markram scored 52 off 41 balls before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya, Miller remained unbeaten at 59 off 46 balls to finish the chase for Proteas.

Image: Twitter