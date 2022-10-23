Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni To Attain Elite T20 World Cup Record

Rohit Sharma is leading Team India for the first time in an ICC event and looks to guide the team to its 2nd T20 World Cup title. Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan and the match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. Apart from leading the team at MCG, Rohit Sharma has now crossed a major milestone, which was previously held by India's most successful skipper MS Dhoni.

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma goes past MS Dhoni's milestone during India vs Pakistan match

Rohit Sharma, who took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli post the T20 World Cup in UAE last year, is playing his 34th game in the T20 World Cup. He has now become the Indian player with the most number of appearances at the mega event. The current Team India skipper surpassed former skipper MS Dhoni's record in the process. Dhoni played 33 matches for India in the competition. Rohit was also part of the team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Another major milestone that Rohit Sharma will achieve is that he will become the second player with the second most appearances in T20 World Cup history. The top spot is helped by Sri Lanka legend Tilakaratne Dilshan who has made 35 appearances. Rohit Sharma can also register the record of hitting the most sixes by an Indian player, and in order to do that he needs just two more maximums. Rohit has struck 31 sixes in 33 games so far.

India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chosen to bowl first against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India has brought in Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Yuzvendra Chahal while Rishabh Pant has been kept on the bench with Dinesh Karthik being made part of the playing eleven. Mohammed Shami gets a spot in India's T20I playing XI for the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup in place of Harshal Patel.

Team India's playing XI vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh