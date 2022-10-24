Team India began their T20 World Cup campaign with a thrilling 4-wicket win over Pakistan in the opening match of the campaign. The player behind India's dramatic victory was none other than Virat Kohli who played a match-winning knock of 82 off just 53 deliveries. The stands at Melbourne Cricket Ground was jam-packed with 90,000 fans witnessing the epic clash. Mumbai Police Twitter handle on Sunday shared an amazing video in which Indian fans can be heard singing the national anthem before the match.

T20 World Cup: Fans sing 'Jana Gana Mana' in unison ahead of India vs Pakistan match, video goes viral

In the video shared by Mumbai Police social media handle, Indian fans were seen singing the national anthem while waving the Indian flag high ahead of the India vs Pakistan match. This electrifying atmosphere at the Melbourne Cricket Ground not only gave goosebumps but also left Team India skipper Rohit Sharma teary-eyed. Sharma could not control his emotion and was seen trying to hold back his tears. Here's the video of fans singing the national anthem.

India vs Pakistan match highlights

Rohit Sharma, after winning the toss, asked Pakistan to bat first. Arshdeep Singh playing in his first T20 World Cup dismissed Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to put India driver's seat. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad batted brilliantly to not only stitch an important partnership but also completed their half-centuries. While Masood scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls, Iftikhar smashed 51 off 34 balls as Pakistan finished at 159/8. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were the picks of the bowlers for Team India with three wickets each.

Chasing 160 runs for victory, India lost a few wickets early and was reduced to 31/4. However, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership. The duo not only rescued India's innings but also got the team closer to victory. In the dramatic final over Hardik was dismissed for 40 off 37 balls, but Kohli finished the game alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli also broke former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting the most 50-plus scores in ICC tournaments. Kohli was named the player of the match for his superb knock.