Who Between New Zealand & Pakistan Can Pose A Greater Threat To India In T20 WC Final?

New Zealand and Pakistan will be contesting in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 which will be played in Sydney on November 9. The winner of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match will next face either England or India in the summit clash. If India manages to beat England and qualify for the T20 World Cup final, the question is who between Pakistan and New Zealand will pose a bigger threat in their bid for a second T20 World Cup trophy.

How has India fared against New Zealand in T20 World Cup?

Going by the overall record, India and New Zealand have faced each other 20 times so far with both teams winning 9 matches apiece, while two matches ended in a tie. In the T20 World Cup, India does not have a great record against New Zealand having lost all three matches against the Kiwis (2007,2016 and 2021). The Men in Blue will look to change the record if both teams end up meeting in the final.

What is India's record against Pakistan in T20 World Cup?

Team India has a very good record against Pakistan in the T20I format. Coming to the T20 World Cup record, both teams have faced each other seven times with India winning five, while Pakistan has a solitary win which came in last year's edition. One match ended in a tie (2007 edition) which India won via a bowl out.

Pakistan or New Zealand, who should Men in Blue watch out for the most?

Going by the T20 World Cup records, India has a commanding lead over Pakistan and will look to keep hold of the lead if they meet in the final on November 13. However, the Men in Blue do not have a great record against New Zealand in major ICC tournaments. Going by the statistics, New Zealand will pose a major threat to India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup compared to Pakistan. However, both the teams come into the semi-final on the back of some good form and will give try to provide good competition to India in the T20 World Cup 2022 final.