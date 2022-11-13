Why Is Jos Buttler & Co. Wearing Armbands Against Pakistan For T20 World Cup 2022 Final?

England face Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. As the cricketers took the field, the English players were seen wearing black arm bands. It was later revealed that the black armbands were sported by the players in respect for David English. Considered the 'Godfather of English Cricket', David passed away on November 12 at the age of 76.

Who was David English? Know about the 'Godfather of English cricket'

David English was a larger-than-life character, known in the UK for his contributions to cricket in the nation. David’s Bunbury schools festival is known for helping over 1000 first-class cricketers, alongside supporting the careers of over 125 international players. Several of his Bunbury players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Joe Root are some of the biggest names in cricket currently.

‘One of life’s great characters’ Jos Buttler pays a tribute to David English

Ahead of the T20 World Cup final, Buttler took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday to pay a tribute to David English. "So sad to hear the news of David English passing away. One of life’s great characters, so fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP," wrote the English captain.

Chris Woakes reacts to David's unfortunate demise

At the same time, England all-rounder Chris Woakes also paid his respects to English. "Such sad news to hear the passing of David English. An Incredible man who did amazing things for our great game and was always amazing company, never a dull moment. RIP Dave," said Woakes.

Such sad news to hear the passing of David English. An Incredible man who did amazing things for our great game and was always amazing company, never a dull moment.

England vs Pakistan at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final

English captain Jos Buttler won the toss ahead of the summit clash and elected to field first at MCG. Pakistan were down by one wicket after scoring 29 runs at the end of five overs of play. At the time of writing this article, England have reduced Pakistan to 98/4 in 14 overs.

Playing XIs for England vs Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi