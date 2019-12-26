The Debate
Roger Federer Reveals His Favourite Christmas Destination After Retirement

Tennis News

Roger Federer stated that once he retires from tennis, he will be spending Christmas in Switzerland. Currently, he celebrates his Christmas in Dubai. Read more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roger Federer

Roger Federer, who ended this year as World No. 3, usually spends his vacation days in Dubai. He has been celebrating Christmas in Dubai since the past few years. However, in an interview, Roger Federer stated that once he retires from tennis, he will be spending Christmas in Switzerland.

Federer wants to spend Christmas in Switzerland

Speaking to Blick, Roger Federer stated that Christmas in Dubai is different from Christmas in his native place in Switzerland. He spent his childhood celebrating Christmas in Switzerland and he said that it was a wonderful time. The 20-time Grand Slam champion said that he used to decorate the Christmas tree with his family. Roger Federer said that the tree has to be real so that it always smells pleasant at home.

There are reports that Roger Federer is currently planning to buy a new house in Switzerland. Only then, will he be able to celebrate Christmas at his native place. Federer stated that he hopes there isn't too much written about it. He said that he wants to protect his privacy. 

Roger Federer net worth

According to Forbes, Roger Federer has a net worth of $680 million. Meanwhile, Roger Federer is the only tennis star in the top ten highest-paid athletes of the decade.

Published:
COMMENT
