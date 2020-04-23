Andy Murray Claims Tennis Will Be 'amongst Last Of The Sports' To Return After 2020 Ends

British tennis star Andy Murray has recently said that he believes the sport will be one of the last to return amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The international tennis season has come to a standstill due to coronavirus with ATP and WTA both suspending the tour until at least July 13. The coronavirus has already seen the French Open postponed earlier before being rescheduled for September-October. Besides the French Open postponed news, the coronavirus also saw Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

Andy Murray speaks about the commencement of tennis season

While Speaking to CNN, Andy Murray said that he would definitely play on clay if the season goes ahead even though he is a bit sceptical whether it will happen. The 3-time Grand Slam champion said that he would imagine that tennis would be one of the last sports to get back to normality since there are players, coaches and teams coming from all around the world in one area. Andy Murray also said that he would be surprised if the tennis season gets underway by September.

The 32-year-old returned from hip surgery last year to win the title in Antwerp back in October before another hip injury derailed his comeback. Andy Murray was once again targeting his return to the tour at the Miami Open in March after completing his rehabilitation from another hip injury.

Andy Murray sad to see Wimbledon cancelled

Earlier, Andy Murray was left devastated after the All England Club announced the Wimbledon cancelled decision, even though he says it is a right call due to the coronavirus pandemic taking lot of lives worldwide. However, it is believed that Murray might play in a championship organized by his brother Jamie in Scotland itself as a regional tournament to attempt bringing back some tennis action by playing it without fans.

Rafael Nadal discusses idea of playing tennis behind closed doors with Novak Djokovic

Recently, Rafael Nadal, while speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, revealed that tennis is the least of his concerns as well at the moment. The 19-time Grand Slam champion further said that while public health is the top priority, he would be happy to play in closed-door tournaments such as the one Murray has planned. Rafael Nadal added that he has had conversations with Novak Djokovic to see if they can help tennis get back on its feet as soon as possible.