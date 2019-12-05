Roger Federer Lauds Nadal For His Contribution To Tennis; Looks Forward To More Clashes

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer spoke about his relationship and rivalry with World No 1 Rafael Nadal. Talking to the press, the Swiss international stated that Rafael Nadal and him help each other a lot. Federer also stated that they both get along well. He termed their rivalry as incredible. Federer was in awe of Nadal and he said that the World No 1 has been great for the game.

Roger Federer said that Nadal and him have contrasting styles. The Swiss international said that Nadal is good with his left topspin while he is good with right topspin. Also, Federer added that he plays flat shots while Nadal plays an attacking style. Federer also spoke about having more clashes against Nadal.

Roger Federer stated that he is a regular guy and has a healthy life. The Basel native said that he likes being with his friends and family when he comes back from big cities and trips. He said that he is a regular guy and looks for the same things as everyone. He tries to make sure that he spends more time with his closest ones.

Federer on retirement

Federer signed off by talking about his retirement. The Swiss international stated that he had a great year in terms of his health, and he is hoping to have more success next year. He said that he is planning his season. Also, he added that he would be playing the Olympic games.

