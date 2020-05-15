Andy Murray Turns 33: British Tennis Champion's All Grand Slam Wins So Far; Watch Video

Former World No.1 tennis player Andy Murray celebrated his birthday on Friday, May 15, 2020. The 33-year-old established himself as one of the greatest British players ever in the sport. Andy Murray remains the only player in history to have two Olympic gold medals in the men's singles category, winning the gold medal at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. The three-time Grand Slam champion featured in Great Britain's Davis Cup-winning team in 2015 and boasted a record of 11-0 (8 singles and 3 doubles), helping his team win their first Davis Cup title since 1936. On the Andy Murray birthday occasion, let's relive the 33-year-old's Grand Slam title wins.

Andy Murray ranking: Andy Murray beats Novak Djokovic to win first Grand Slam title

Andy Murray went past Milos Raonic in the fourth round of the US Open 2012 to seal a quarter-final clash against Marin Cilic. The Croatian took the first set, but Murray responded well, claiming the next set on a tie-breaker before coasting in the final two sets to set up a semi-final against Tomas Berdych. Berdych, who defeated Roger Federer in the quarter-final, fought valiantly, but the British ace clinched the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6.

In the final, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray played a five-set thriller. Murray was on the front foot and claimed the first two sets only for the Serbian to make a stunning comeback and win the next two. In the last set, the British ace rode past his opponent to win his first-ever Grand Slam title.

Andy Murray ranking: Murray beats Novak Djokovic again to win first Wimbledon title

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic were the highest-ranked players in the world when the duo faced off in the 2013 Wimbledon final. Playing on his home turf, Murray was unstoppable and lifted his second Grand Slam title by defeating the Serbian ace in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. He became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win the Wimbledon title, the first Scottish man since Harold Mahony in 1896 to do so and the first British man in the Open Era to achieve the feat. Andy Murray's Wimbledon victory was regarded as one of the greatest drought breakers in world sport and also won the Laureus "World Breakthrough of the Year" Award in 2013.

Andy Murray ranking: Second Wimbledon win and World No.1

Andy Murray had a dream run in 2016, winning nine singles titles including an Olympic Gold and the 2016 Wimbledon Championships. Murray had straight-set wins over Liam Broady, Lu Yen-Hsun, John Millman and Nick Kyrgios in the first four rounds, before defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tomas Berdych to reach his third straight Majors final. In the final, Andy Murray faced off against Milos Raonic and defeated the Canadian ace in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

Murray later became the first player to win a Grand Slam, the ATP World Tour Finals, the men's singles at the Olympic Games and a Masters 1000 title in the same calendar year.

