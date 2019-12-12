Does Artem Bahmet's Jaw Dropping Loss To Krittin Koaykul Make Him 'the Worst Player Ever'?

Ukrainian amateur tennis player Artem Bahmet could never have thought in his wildest dreams that his tennis career would turn into a joke after a painful straight-sets loss to Krittin Koaykul from Thailand. A video of the match surfaced where the duo faced each other at a futures tournament in Doha where the entry is open to anyone and everyone.

ITF Tour: Krittin Koaykul ranking and achievement

Koaykul entered the match ranked at ATP World No.1,369. The 24-year-old was competing in the opening round of qualifying at the M15 event in Doha when the near-impossible achievement happened. Bahmen proved to be no match for the Thai player. He was displaying skill which could be associated with occasional backyard players i.e the one's who do not compete on the professional tour.

ITF Tour: Artem Bahmet becomes the worst tennis player in the world

While Bahmet failed to make it to the next round, he made a bigger name for himself by failing to win a single point against his opponent who easily won the match with a 6-0, 6-0 margin. Looking at the video, everyone must be wondering as to how many times Bahmet must have played professional tennis before in his career.

You might not want to believe it at once but Koaykul did win 48 out of the available 48 points to make the match a ‘golden match’. Bahmet did not win a point in the entire match. On many occasions, he couldn’t get near the ball. He was swinging wildly at it and missing it on many occasions.

Prior to Koaykul’s victory, the recent golden match came in the opening qualifying round of a then-Futures event in the Czech Republic. A golden match has never happened at the ATP or WTA level, and probably never will. However, there have been two golden sets. Yaroslava Shvedova won the opening 24 points against Sara Errani in the 2012 Wimbledon third round, and in 1982, American Bill Scanlon recorded a golden set over Brazil’s Marcos Hocevar on the men's tour in Delray Beach, FL.