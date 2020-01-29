Australian Open Women's Singles Semi-finals: Live Streaming Details And Schedule

Ashleigh Barty, Sofia Kenin, Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza - these four women will be competing for the women’s singles title at the ongoing Australian Open. It is expected to be a massive showdown and all the contenders are confident about notching a victory. Australia’s very own Ashleigh Barty will go up against American youngster Sofia Kenin in the first semi-final. Meanwhile, Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza will square off in the second semi-final. Both the matches are expected to be thrilling encounters and fans can't wait to watch them. The winners will square off in the final that will take place on 1st February, 2020.

Take a look at the entire schedule and live streaming details of Australian Open.

Australian Open Schedule

Semi-final 1

Ashleigh Barty (Australia) vs Sofia Kenin (USA)

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Time: 8:30 AM, January 30, 2020

Semi-final 2

Simona Halep (Rome) vs Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Time: 10:00 AM, January 30, 2020

Australian Open live streaming: Where to Watch?

For Indian viewers, Australian Open women’s singles semi-finals will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Six. Online users can watch the match live on Sony LIV (paid subscription), Jio TV and Airtel TV.

