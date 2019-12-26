Roger Federer: 'Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic Can Break My Record Of 20 Majors'

Roger Federer is regarded as one of the best players in tennis. He has 20 grand slams in his kitty. However, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are always on the hunt to overtake the tennis ace. Nadal and Novak Djokovic are at 19 and 16 Majors respectively at the end of 2019. Roger Federer has praised both his opponents, saying that they are incredible players. He also said that they should be happy if they surpass his record.

"So Rafa, do you know what you are going to get me for Christmas yet?"



One of the greatest moments from this decade 😂



🎥: @Eurosport_UK | @rogerfederer | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/JbFSYq8DI1 — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 21, 2019

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic can break my record: Roger Federer

It was only a decade ago that Federer had won the Wimbledon to claim his 15th Major and surpass Pete Sampras’ record of 14 Majors. Since then, the competition has been stiff. Nadal and Novak Djokovic have challenged Federer every step of the way. Federer said that it was special for him to break the record of winning the most number of Majors. He added that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are incredible players and he couldn’t stop them from breaking his record. Federer said that they should be happy when they break his record.



Swiss Maestro on Court, King of Style off. @RogerFederer is crowned @GQMagazine’s Most Stylish Man of the Decade. 👑 pic.twitter.com/nofAuQKSN1 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) December 20, 2019

The Swiss also talked about the 2020 season and said that his first goal for the New Year is to focus on staying healthy. Federer said that he felt lucky to have had a wonderful tour at the age of 38. He sometimes wondered if everything on the court was over for him. However, Federer was quick to add that he still has a few things on his list which he wishes to achieve in 2020.

Tune in this evening on @espn at 8pm to see our journey across Latin America 🇦🇷 🇨🇱 🇨🇴🇲🇽 🇪🇨 #vivalatam ⁦@AlexZverev⁩ pic.twitter.com/XBY48ulEQ1 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 17, 2019

Federer said that he is ready to experience new things post-retirement. What do you guys think? How long will it be before Federer hangs up his boots? Do let us know.

