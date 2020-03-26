Bernard Tomic: Australian 'Bad Boy' Lies About Not Having Coronavirus In Latest Interview?

Australia tennis player Bernard Tomic has reportedly admitted that he has had coronavirus symptoms recently. In an interview, the Australian ace had said that he was having all the symptoms for Coronavirus and was in isolation. However, Germany's Andrea Petkovic said that Bernard Tomic had lied about having symptoms of the deadly virus and said he was perfectly fine when the duo had a chat.

Australia tennis star Bernard Tomic in isolation after having coronavirus symptoms

In an interview with the Herald Sun, the former World No.17 Bernard Tomic had said that he had 'all the symptoms' for coronavirus. He said that he was in Miami and isolating from everyone. The Australia tennis star added that his immune system was low and run down and he had shortness of breath. Bernard Tomic added that while he did not get himself tested, he probably got it travelling from Mexico to Monterrey for the Monterrey Challenger at the beginning of March.

Did Australia tennis star Bernard Tomic lie about having coronavirus symptoms?

Germany's Andrea Petkovic had contacted Bernard Tomic after the former World No.17 revealed he had symptoms for the deadly virus. Petkovic reportedly told GoTennis that Tomic lied about havingcoronavirus symptoms. She added that Bernard Tomic speaks without thinking and doesn't know why he lied.

French Open suspended: ATP, WTA cancel all tournaments until June 7

Joint Announcement: ATP & @WTA extend suspension of tours.



Due to the continuing outbreak of COVID-19, all ATP and WTA tournaments in the Spring clay-court swing will not be held as scheduled. — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 18, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has majorly affected the tennis calendar and has many events including the French Open suspended. The French Open, traditionally the second Grand Slam of the year, has been postponed to September, a week after the US Open. The decision received much criticism from the players and the stakeholders alike and the French Tennis Federation was slammed for being selfish. The grass season is scheduled to start with the ATP 250 events in Stuttgart and s-Hertogenbosch on June 8.

