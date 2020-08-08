Boris Becker's Estranged Wife Demands Tennis Legend's New Girlfriend To 'back Off'?

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker is never shy of controversy and the most recent one involves his estranged wife Lilly Becker. The 52-year-old was recently spotted vacationing on the beach with his new girlfriend and 10-year-old son despite the COVID-19 lockdown. Seeing that, Lilly Becker penned an angry message to Boris Becker's girlfriend in a since-deleted Instagram post after some photos showed her helping son Amadeus apply sunscreen.

Boris Becker Grand Slam wins: Lily Becker issues a hands-off warning to Boris Becker girlfriend

Boris Becker's ex-wife Lilly has pleaded hhis new girlfriend to stay away from her son Amadeus after recent posts spotted them together. While Becker, his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and his son have been soaking up the sun in Ibiza, his ex-wife is far from pleased form their outing.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lilly fired a warning shot at Boris Becker's girlfriend, claiming that she was the second woman in seven months who made breakfast for their son. She urged Lilly to take pictures with the former tennis ace in her 'cute bikini and fabulous body'. She further asked Monteiro to enjoy her holiday without touching her kid, as he's 'off limits'. Lilly's warning has done little to change the vacation plans of Boris Becker and co., as a picture of Lilian can be seen helping Amadeus put on his t-shirt went viral on social media.

Boris Becker Grand Slam wins: Boris Becker bankrupt?

While the Boris Becker Grand Slam wins earned him quite a fortune and name during his playing days, the three-time Wimbledon champion slipped to bankruptcy three years ago. The news of Boris Becker bankrupt emerged when he was deemed insolvent by a London court. The 52-year-old owed a firm of private bankers a large sum and the court registrar said there was not enough credible evidence that he could pay. The Boris Becker bankrupt verdict disappointed the tennis legend, as he believed he had subsequent assets to repay the debt.

Boris Becker Grand Slam wins

Boris Becker had a successful tennis career before venturing into coaching and poker. The former World No.1 has won six Grand Slam titles in his career, with three Wimbledon championships, two Australian Open triumphs and one US Open win. French Open glory eluded the German tennis ace, as he lost out on the semi-final stage thrice. Becker coached current World No.1 Novak Djokovic for three seasons, which resulted in six Grand Slam titles and 14 Masters 1000 titles for the Serbian ace.

(Image Courtesy: Boris Becker Instagram)