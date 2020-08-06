Nick Kyrgios Doubts Australian Open 2021 Will Be Held As Melbourne Sees Coronavirus Spike

Despite the next Australian Open being months away and several Grand Slams scheduled before the event, the tournament is already making headlines as its organisers try to figure out a safe way to hold the tournament. World No. 1 Ash Barty recently admitted that she is looking forward to playing at Australian Open 2021. However, home hero Nick Kyrgios expressed some doubt this week on whether the Grand Slam will be held next year.

Also Read: How To Buy Tickets For Roland-Garros? French Open 2020 Tickets On Sale

Nick Kyrgios unsure about Australian Open 2021

Speaking to Channel Nine, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios revealed his future plans. Kyrgios has already pulled out of US Open 2020 and it looks like he will opt out of French Open 2020 as well, considering his latest comments. Nick Kyrgios said that his chances of going to Europe are ‘slim to none’ this year, as he plans on staying home, training and spending time with family and friends. Speaking about Rafael Nadal’s decision to opt out of US Open 2020, the 25-year-old said that he wasn’t surprised at the decision as he feels Nadal is more focused on French Open 2020.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Could Skip 2 Grand Slams, Unlikely To Leave Australia In 2020 Amid COVID-19

With the Australian Open scheduled for mid-January, Nick Kyrgios was also asked about the future of the event considering the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the city. Referring to the coronavirus crisis, Nick Kyrgios said that he had heard on the radio that the city reached new heights in deaths. While concluding, Nick Kyrgios expressed his doubts on whether the Australian Open will take place next year or not, saying that these are sad times for the city of Melbourne.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Mocks Karen Khachanov, Jannik Sinner For Wearing NBA Jerseys During Practice

Australian Open organisers confident about holding the event next year

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley recently announced a slew of changes for next year’s Australian Open, expressing confidence at holding the event safely next year. He also said that he will be looking at how US Open 2020 and French Open 2020 take place in order to plan for contingencies for the first Grand Slam of 2021. Despite the coronavirus situation in Australia, Craig Tiley told 7NEWS reporter Mark Stevens that the tournament will be held in Melbourne and not any other Australian city, despite the city entering a Stage Four lockdown. Further revealing plans for the event next year, Tiley talked about how the tournament will see crowds that are social distancing, and only fans from Australia and New Zealand may be allowed to attend. Another safety precaution will see players play in a bio-security “bubble” as has been the case with several sports around the globe.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Joins Roger Federer In Withdrawing From US Open 2020, Novak Djokovic To Play

Image Courtesy: instagram/k1ngkyrg1os