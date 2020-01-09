The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Serena Williams Comically Asks Journalist To 'drag Her Off-court' In 2010 Wimbledon Video

Tennis News

After Serena Williams won her fourth Wimbledon title in 2010, she was asked about whether she will be playing in 2020 or not. She had given a weird answer.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Serena Williams

Serena Williams is currently playing the ASB Classic with her self-confessed 'best friend' Caroline Wozniacki in the doubles category. Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are pairing up for the first time. They are through to the semis as they defeated top-seeded Johanna Larsson of Sweden and Caroline Dolehide of the United States 6-2, 6-1 in the quarters. 

Also Read | Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki Win 1st Doubles Match

Also Read | Serena Williams Reveals That She Does Not Treat Herself Enough With Her Career Earnings

Serena Williams: Wimbledon 2010 flashback

Meanwhile, after she won her fourth Wimbledon title in 2010, Serena Williams was asked about whether she will be playing in 2020 or not. Serena had given a weird answer to it. She clearly stated that she won’t be playing at the age of 38.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon) on

Also Read | Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova To Resume Rivalry In Auckland

Also Read | Roger Federer Will Beat Serena Williams 6-0, 6-0? UK TV Anchor Bets £1 Bn For Match Result

A 28-year-old Serena Williams had told the reporter that if he sees her playing, she wants him to personally escort her off the court. Serena Williams had added that there's no way she needs to be out on court at 38.

Also Read | ICC Pays Tribute To Cricket World Cup And Wimbledon 2019 Finals In An Innovative Post

Also Read | Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic's 23-shot Rally At Wimbledon 2018 Earns The Ultimate Accolade

Venus & Serena Williams Win Olympic Doubles Gold - London 2012 Olympics

Also Read | Wimbledon: Cori Gauff, Aged 15, Deals Champ Venus Williams A Massive Upset And Sets Many Records. Here's Who She Is

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA VIKAS AGHADI WINS IN 4 DIST.
WB GUV ON VISVA BHARATI INCIDENT
CHHAPAAK MAKERS TO GET NOTICE?
BABBAR BACKS DEEPIKA OVER JNU ROW
MO SALAH MOCKS AFRICAN FEDERATION
KARTIK BACKS DEEPIKA PADUKONE