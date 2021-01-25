Conor McGregor SLAMS Novak Djokovic For Australian Open 2021 Quarantine Controversy

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor has joined in the chorus of voices criticising Men's tennis star Novak Djokovic for his list of 'demands' for players in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open 2021. McGregor's remarks came after his dismal 7-26 loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Sunday. Djokovic, as well as Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley, have clarified that the World No. 1 submitted a set of suggestions, rather than a 'list of demands' but it has not stopped a lot of people from speaking out against the Serb.

Conor McGregor adds on to Djokovic hate despite clarification from No. 1

Conor McGregor took a jab at tennis star Novak Djokovic for his complaints regarding quarantine before the Australian Open 2021. McGregor's comments are regarding a list of suggestions that Djokovic had put forth to Tennis Australia in order to help the growing list of players (almost 72) who have had to undergo 'hard quarantine' in Melbourne after some people from their chartered aircrafts tested positive for COVID-19. This means that these 72 players will not be able to make use of the 5 hours of practice time that other players can avail, putting them on the backfoot.

Speaking to Australian media after his UFC 257 knockout, McGregor said that he was "surprised the tennis players would be kicking up". Adding to his complaints, the 32-year old also said that "to get to compete in such a prestigious tennis tournament or any tournament, a two-week lockdown prior - they should welcome that with open arms". While he did not refer to Djokovic by name, McGregor's comments seemed directed towards the World No. 1. The Irish star added that he would "urge the tennis players to get their act together and also embrace it and relish it and be happy they get to compete".

"People can’t go to work and children can’t even go to school. Professional athletes are complaining about a bit of isolation? Come on, guys," he added. Djokovic, along with some other top-ranked players like Serena Willimas, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem will next be seen playing an exhibition tournament in Adelaide while the rest of the players are expected to make their comebacks at the ATP Cup that will take place from February 1-5. The Australian Open 2021 starts on February 8.

Novak Djokovic net worth

Novak Djokovic has an estimated net worth of over US$220 million (figures from celebritynetworth.com). Of this number, Djokovic has earned $145 million (approx) just as prize money from tournaments through his career. With a slew of lucrative endorsements (including a rumoured 8-figure deal with Lacoste), it is no surprise that Djokovic was named the 23rd highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes in 2020.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy figures.

