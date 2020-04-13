Eugenie Bouchard Gets ₹3.62 Lakh Worth Date With Fan For Raising COVID-19 Relief Funds

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard has found herself a charity date during the coronavirus lockdown after agreeing to go out with a fan on Instagram to raise money for healthcare workers in the United States. The tennis star recently made a tweet about wishing to have had a lover with her during the coronavirus lockdown and it looks like her wish is finally going to be fulfilled after a fan made a hefty donation on her behalf for the noble cause.

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020

Eugenie Bouchard date for charity during coronavirus

According to Daily Mail, Eugenie Bouchard joined media personality Allie LaForce on an Instagram live session for raising charity for healthcare workers during coronavirus. That is the moment when a person by the name of Bob declared his love for Eugenie Bouchard and labelled her a 'smokeshow'. His comment caught the attention of LaForce, who then negotiated for a Eugenie Bouchard date with the fan.

According to the report, Bob initially offered £400 ($500) for the date but LaForce asked him to pay £2,410 ($3,012) to feed healthcare workers on Eugenie Bouchard's behalf. Bob also agreed to put in another £800 ($1,000) on the condition that Bouchard would imitate the British accent to perfection. With this being a noble cause, Bouchard turned out to be a good sport and completed the imitation, though clarifying that she is not good at it.

Being an admirer of Eugenie Bouchard, Bob agreed for a £3,800 ($4,751 or ₹3.62 lakh) date, after which the World No.5 confirmed the pair would go on a date.

Eugenie Bouchard date with fan after losing a bet in 2017

This won't be the first time that a Eugenie Bouchard date has grabbed eyeballs. In 2017, the tennis star had lost a famous bet she made with a fan on Twitter during a 2017 SuperBowl game. A fan by the name of John Goehrke had a bet with Bouchard at the time that the New England Patriots would fight back and win the game despite trailing Atlanta Falcons 0-21. However, Bouchard watched the comeback in front of her eyes and later on, she went on two much-publicized dates with Goehrke.

Nick Kyrgios comment over Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend tweet

Recently, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios decided to flirt with Eugenie Bouchard over her boyfriend tweet. Nick Kyrgios also joined in the Twitter meltdown and was 'creasing' at Bouchard's tweet to further garner attention of fans. Nick Kyrgios and Eugenie Bouchard, who both share a knack for controversies, are known to be great friends off the court and have previously featured in mixed doubles matches together.