Eugenie Bouchard Opens Up About Worst Date Ever And 3 Things It Takes For Dating Her

Eugenie Bouchard has been looking for a new boyfriend amidst the coronavirus lockdown and has been quite vocal on virtual dating, revealing the qualities she is looking in a man for him to gain the 'Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend' tag. The Canadian tennis ace has partnered up with dating app Bumble to give her suitors a helping hand. Bouchard had earlier revealed that social distancing would have been more fun if she had a boyfriend and has previously delighted a couple of fans with charity dates.

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020

Eugenie Bouchard Twitter date: Canadian star reveals 3 things it takes for any Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has revealed the key attributes she looks for in a date. Bouchard was given four boxes with attributes and she chose No.3 as the ideal combination. So if one has 'a backyard pool', 'love planning surprise dates' and 'don't believe in watching TV', then there's a possibility for any man to be known as the 'Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend' by many people.

The Canadian ace has on multiple dates with strangers in the past all in the name of many a Eugenie Bouchard donation. Speaking to Allie LaForce on Instagram Live, the tennis ace agreed on a date with Instagram comedian Bob Menery after he parted with £2,410 to the Eugenie Bouchard donation. Bouchard also agreed on a date with a fan who donated paid £70,000 for a date with her.

The tennis ace auctioned off the package which included getting to watch her play as part of the 'All In Challenge' in association with American charity 15 Seconds of Fame. University of Missouri student John Goehrke was another Eugenie Bouchard Twitter date after he won a bet on the social media platform against the tennis ace. Bouchard had predicted Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl while they led 21-0 but Goehrke bet her his side New England Patriots would win and if they did they would have to see each other.

Patriots won and John was the lucky Eugenie Bouchard Twitter date. The duo spent some quality time together and even agreed in principle for a second date.

Eugenie Bouchard ranking: Canadian ace talks about her worst date

According to SportBible, Eugenie Bouchard said that she went on a date with a man on a beach only for him to catch food poisoning to throw up every 20 minutes. Bouchard revealed that the date was a disaster and they were on the beach to spend some time together but her date would keep disappearing, behind bushes, to the bathroom in the clubhouse to throw up. The duo were scheduled to have dinner together but cancelled the plan altogether because of the 'awful' experience.

