Rafael Nadal Expresses Delight On Return To Proper Training; Watch Video

Spanish tennis sensation Rafael Nadal recently confirmed his return to training as the coronavirus-induced lockdown continues to remain in effect in Spain. The ongoing pandemic has halted worldwide sporting activities, thus forcing the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to shift French Open 2020 from its intended May 24 date to September 20 instead. Sharing a video through his social media accounts, Rafael Nadal expressed his happiness as he resumes his training at the Rafael Nadal Academy.

Rafael Nadal Academy: Rafael Nadal resumes training amid coronavirus Spain

On Monday, May 25, Rafael Nadal took to his social media accounts and shared a one-minute video where he can be seen hitting the courts of his academy. The video starts with him saying that he is happy to be back in court and is “super happy” about the students who are now able to train at the Rafael Nadal Academy as well. He highlighted the return to practise of the youngsters by calling it the “most important thing”.

Rafael Nadal Academy: Rafael Nadal resumes training amid coronavirus Spain, watch video

Happy to be back on my practices and happy for the kids at the @rnadalacademy who can also play. Here some footage from today 😉🎾🙌💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/aPtZzj30ks — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 25, 2020

Rafael Nadal Academy

Rafael Nadal along with Movistar, a Spain-based telecommunications brand, opened the Rafael Nadal Academy at his hometown Manacor in 2016. The Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain has 19 hard court tennis courts, seven clay courts and a well-equipped fitness centre. According to essentiallysports.com, each student at the institute pays around US$62,000 per year for tennis lessons. Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal leads the coaching team while the academy also hosts the Rafael Nadal Challenger, in which the former World No.1 Andy Murray participated in 2019.

Rafael Nadal House

Rafael Nadal has two houses in Spain, one in Porto Cristo, Mallorca and the other in the Dominican Republic. The Rafael Nadal house in Porto Cristo, Mallorca cost him a fortune, with the Spaniard paying US$4.3 million for 7,000 square metres of land in 2013. The house is a quintessential Majorcan stone chalet by the coast in Porto Cristo and was owned by the heirs of the people who established the Caves of Drach.

While speaking with reporter Jon Wertheim, Nadal stated that his parents live close by and that the coastal property is just three minutes away from where his new yacht is moored.

