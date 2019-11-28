Roger Federer Might Have Retired If Rafael Nadal Had Earlier? Nadal's Coach Thinks So

World No.1 Rafael Nadal’s assistant coach Francis Roig spoke about the dominance the Spaniard holds on the careers of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Roig told an American magazine that these three stars in tennis have been pushing each other for a long time and claimed that Federer would have been retired a long time ago if Nadal stopped playing.

Also Read | Roger Federer To Compensate For Cancellation Of Colombia Tour Out Of His Own Pocket

Can I win it this year? 😉🙏 pic.twitter.com/0jBe0aBg8v — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Roger Federer Replies To Gerard Pique Over His Non-participation In Davis Cup

Roig added that it is a battle to see who wins more Grand Slams but it goes much beyond that. He lauded Nadal's work ethic when he saw him training right after his wedding for the ATP Finals in London. Nadal’s coach added that it is incredible to see the current World No 1 remaining so strong, excited and interested in the game even after 15 long years in it.

Also Read | Roger Federer: 'I Hope To Have More Epic Clashes Against Rafael Nadal'

Also Read | Roger Federer: 'I Hope To Have More Epic Clashes Against Rafael Nadal'

Nadal’s coach added that the Spaniard’s game has changed and doesn't rely on his physicality anymore. He said that Nadal enjoys playing and bringing new things to the table even in hard court tournaments. He also talked about Nadal winning more matches on his previously least favoured surface.

Rafael Nadal has evolved: Coach Roig

Roig stated that Nadal's success can be highly attributed to being more proactive than before. Citing the example of Nadal’s backhand, he added that it has made the Spanish legend more capable of tiring down the opponent, which makes him run lesser in return. At the French Open 2019, Nadal won points at a much faster pace, decimating the opponent. Nadal’s coach added that two years ago, he told him that he would win the US Open serving and volleying and Nadal laughed on it. However, the Spaniard has improved on it so much that the prophecy came true in 2019 when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Also Read | Roger Federer Heartbroken After Announcing Cancellation Of Matches