Maria Sharapova Reveals The Ideology That Led To The Making Of Sugarpova

Maria Sharapova rose to worldwide stardom at a very young age. She became the World No. 1 at the age of 18. Sharapova not only focused on her tennis but she also made herself into an entrepreneur. She established herself as a strong businessman and expanded her brand wonderfully well. One of Sharapova's biggest ventures is 'Sugarpova' - a chocolate and candy line that tries to depict more of Maria's own personality.

Sharapova reveals the motivation behind the making of 'Sugarpova'

In an interview with a sports portal, Sharapova talked about the irony of being an international tennis superstar and owning a candy business. She referred to how international athletes have a very regimented diet and are not allowed to go overboard with their calories. They also have to micromanage their macronutrients and all this means that indulging in treats is frowned upon. This is the exact notion that Sharapova disapproves of. The brand allows her to experience a part of herself where she can let loose every once in a while.

Sharapova traced the origins of her brand back to her childhood in Russia when her grandmother would make her sweet treats like apple tarts. She reflected on how her grandmother would handpick the ingredients by herself. The preparations would be something Sharapova would indulge in blissfully. When she was young, Sharapova would get sweet treats after a day of hard work and these indulgent moments left a profound impact on her.

Sugarpova, as a brand, stands for those blissful moments in Sharapova's life where she was not completely disciplined but still unapologetic. She insisted that it is important that everyone (including athletes) takes a break every once in a while since it helps maintain a healthy balance. Sharapova started Sugarpova in 2012.

