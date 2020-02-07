Match In Africa Live Streaming Details: Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal To Go Head-to-head

After losing out on the Australian Open 2020 title, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are all set to show their skills on the tennis court yet again. The exhibition match in Cape Town, South Africa is expected to draw a record attendance in terms of crowd. The Swiss legend will be playing alongside Microsoft owner Bill Gates. He'll be up against World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and The Daily Show Trevor Noah in a curtain-raiser match. He will also play Nadal in a singles match later.

Match in Africa: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal preview

The exhibition event is called as Match in Africa 6. The money collected from the event will go to the Roger Federer Foundation. Federer's foundation focuses on children's education in Africa. Earlier, Federer had said that this match in Africa is a dream come true. He said that he feels great to play in his mother’s home country against his toughest rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer said that him and Nadal want to give children a better start in education and in life. These two legends will be joined by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Match in Africa schedule

The Match in Africa event will take place at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday, 7th February 2020 at 1 PM ET (11:30 PM IST).

Match in Africa live streaming

The live streaming of the exhibition match can be caught on the ESPN network and the ESPN App in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Latin America, Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. The rest of the world can watch the live streaming of the match at ATP and Tennis TV.

