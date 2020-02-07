Union Budget
Match In Africa Live Streaming Details: Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal To Go Head-to-head

Tennis News

The Match in Africa event will take place at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 PM ET (11:30 PM IST). Check out the live streaming details.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
match in africa

After losing out on the Australian Open 2020 title, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are all set to show their skills on the tennis court yet again. The exhibition match in Cape Town, South Africa is expected to draw a record attendance in terms of crowd.  The Swiss legend will be playing alongside Microsoft owner Bill Gates. He'll be up against World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and The Daily Show Trevor Noah in a curtain-raiser match. He will also play Nadal in a singles match later.

Also Read: Roger Federer Visits Namibia Ahead Exhibition Match For Africa Against Rafael Nadal

The exhibition event is called as Match in Africa 6. The money collected from the event will go to the Roger Federer Foundation. Federer's foundation focuses on children's education in Africa. Earlier, Federer had said that this match in Africa is a dream come true. He said that he feels great to play in his mother’s home country against his toughest rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer said that him and Nadal want to give children a better start in education and in life. These two legends will be joined by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. 

Also Read: Challenge Accepted!: Roger Federer-Bill Gates 'Gateserer' To Face Rafael Nadal-Trevor Noah

Match in Africa schedule 

The Match in Africa event will take place at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday, 7th February 2020 at 1 PM ET (11:30 PM IST).

Also Read: Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal To Play Exhibition Match For Underprivileged South Africans

Match in Africa live streaming 

The live streaming of the exhibition match can be caught on the ESPN network and the ESPN App in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Latin America, Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. The rest of the world can watch the live streaming of the match at ATP and Tennis TV.

Also Read: Roger Federer Jokes About Not Having 'another' Nadal On The ATP Tour

Published:
