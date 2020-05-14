Michael Jordan's Video Of Cheering Roger Federer In US Open 2014 Surfaces Online: Watch

The basketball fans around the world are currently engaged in watching the Michael Jordan Documentary The Last Dance, which showcases the NBA journey of the former Chicago Bulls legend. Fans have witnessed Michael Jordan play basketball as well his first love i.e. baseball, but the Bulls legend was once seen on the tennis court not playing but cheering for Roger Federer.

In a recent interview too, Michael Jordan picked Roger Federer over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the "GOAT" of tennis.

Also read: Michael Jordan Net Worth, Year-by-year Salary, Air Jordan Success And The Last Dance

Michael Jordan cheers for Roger Federer

It is very rare to watch one athlete cheering for another athlete in such a competitive world. However, widely considered as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan came out to cheer tennis great Roger Federer during the 2014 US Open. It is worth noting that in 2014, both Michael Jordan and Roger Federer collaborated to help design a new Roger Federer shoe inspired by the classic 1988 Air Jordan model. During that period, Jordan came as a special guest in Roger Federer’s courtside box at the US Open 2014.

Also read: Eminem Lauds Michael Jordan's The Last Dance, Says "It's Cool To Hear Personal Stories"

Michael Jordan on watching Roger Federer

During an interview near the courtside box, Michael Jordan revealed that he has been following Roger Federer’s career and have been a big fan for some time. He further said that Federer looks so smooth and he has seen a lot of him on TV, but one doesn’t understand how fundamental and smooth he can make the game look until one sees him in court. He also added that he knew nothing about tennis but praised Federer, calling him a good athlete. Here is the video when Jordan was flashed on the Arthur Ashe Stadium’s massive screens -

Also read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hails ‘winner’ Michael Jordan For Leadership Skills in The Last Dance

Michael Jordan and Roger Federer net worth

Coming to the Roger Federer net worth figure, the Swiss ace is the highest-paid tennis player in the world and reportedly has a net worth of $93.4 million. The Swiss legend has earned all the money from the tournaments he has won, endorsements and appearance fees. The Roger Federer net worth figure includes $86 million earning through endorsing three global brands majorly in the banking, cars and watches industry.

Also read: Scottie Pippen Reportedly Unhappy Of Being Portrayed As Frustrated In The Last Dance

Talking about Michael Jordan net worth, the former basketball legends net worth which amounts to a staggering $2.1 billion. Jordan's keen eye for future prospects and the Michael Jordan Air Jordan shoe deals helped him build his vast fortune since the turn of the 21st century. The Michael Jordan net worth also includes his owns sprawling estates, his own golf course, an NBA team (Charlotte Hornets) and multiple restaurants across the globe.

(IMAGE: CAULDRONE / YOUTUBE)