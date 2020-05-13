Mike Tyson Picks Roger Federer Over Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic As 'GOAT Of Tennis'

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been untouchable ever since they have reached the pinnacle of the sport. The 'Big Three', as they are referred to, have been a dominant force on court and still continue to do so despite the emergence of some exciting players on the ATP circuit.

Apart from dominating the tennis world, all three players have been often dragged into the debate as to who is the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT). The 'GOAT' debate in men’s tennis have left fans divided with their opinions. Recently, legendary boxer Mike Tyson shared his thoughts on who he thinks is the 'GOAT' between the ‘Big 3’.

Mike Tyson picks Roger Federer as GOAT of tennis

According to a report in Essentially Sports, the ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has picked Roger Federer as the greatest of all-time. The former heavyweight champion said that it is fantastic to see him play at this level and he is amazed at how Federer still manages to play at his best despite being 38.

Mike Tyson picks Novak Djokovic as his favourite player

Although Tyson considers Roger Federer as the GOAT, he picked Novak Djokovic as his favourite player currently. Mike Tyson called Djokovic a true fighter and is his favourite because of the way in which the Serbian has come back from injuries and beaten the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer remarkably.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Grand Slam record

The trio has till date shared 56 of the last 67 Grand Slams titles among themselves. However, among the three, Roger Federer leads the way with 20 Grand Slam titles and is closely followed by his nemesis Rafael Nadal, who has 19 Grand Slam titles to his name. Novak Djokovic is third on the list with 17 Grand Slam titles to his name

(IMAGE: MIKE TYSON/ INSTAGRAM/ AP)