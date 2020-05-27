Rafael Nadal's 'ideal Player' Would Have Federer's Forehand And Djokovic's Backhand

World No.2 Rafael Nadal is currently sitting at home as tennis action has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. Had it been a normal year, Nadal would have been busy defending his title at Roland Garros at the moment. The Spaniard recently resumed training after lockdown relaxations in Spain and also interacted with former two-time Roland Garos semi-finalist from Argentina - José Luis Clerc, who is currently a tennis commentator for ESPN Argentina.

Also Read: Roger Federer Differs From Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Over 'behind Closed Doors' Tennis

Rafael Nadal picks Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for his 'ideal player'

During the interaction, both Clerc and Nadal spoke on different topics which also included the reason behind Big 3's success on the tennis court. During the conversation, Clerc asked Rafael Nadal to create the 'ideal tennis player'; Rafael Nadal came up with some surprising picks for that.

Also Read: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Lead ATP's Top 20 Shots And Rallies Of The 2000s; Watch Video

While picking his ideal player, Rafael Nadal picked burly Croatian Ivo Karlović's serve with the Spaniard believing that having his service would be hugely beneficial. Coming to the forehand, Rafael Nadal went to pick his arch-rival and good friend Roger Federer. For backhand, Rafael Nadal decided to choose Novak Djokovic's backhand. Nadal chose Federer and Radek Stepanek for the volley.

Nadal's views come after Djokovic himself picked the Spaniard's forehand and mental strength to create his ideal tennis player in a conversation with Andy Murray on Instagram.

Also Read: Roger Federer Gives Stirring Prophecy In 2005 Interview With David Letterman: Watch

Roger Federer against tennis behind closed doors

Roger Federer has recently said that he is not in favour of tennis being played behind closed doors During his conversation with former French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten, Federer said that he cannot imagine playing without crowds and he hoped that it never happens.

Also Read: Andy Murray Ruins Practice At Home By Launching Ball Into Neighbour's Garden; Watch Video

Earlier while talking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero in April, Rafael Nadal had said that public health is important and he would be happy to play in closed-door tennis tournaments. Nadal added that he has had conversations with Novak Djokovic to see if they can help tennis get back on its feet as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic during an Instagram Live chat with Fabio Fognini said that he believes tennis will resume with very soon and believes countries like Spain and Italy will have to come up with different models to deal with the quarantine and the current pandemic.

Rafael Nadal net worth

Rafael Nadal is one of the highest-paid sports superstars around the globe and is globally ranked 37th and fourth among the highest-paid tennis players according to Forbes. The magazine estimates his total earnings at $37.3 million a year, which includes his salary of $4.3 million and his endorsements, which pay him around $33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at $114 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Rafael Nadal net worth figure stands at a whopping $180 million.

(IMAGE: RAFAEL NADAL / INSTAGRAM)