Roger Federer Gives Stirring Prophecy In 2005 Interview With David Letterman: Watch

World No.4 Roger Federer had quashed rumours regarding his retirement from the sport after the Australian Open 2020 semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic in January this year. However, back in 2005, Roger Federer had no idea whether he will playing tennis for such a long time. The Swiss ace, while talking to David Letterman, back then had shared his thoughts about how long he will be stretching his tennis career.

David Letterman show: Roger Federer on extending his tennis career

After winning the 2005 US Open, Roger Federer appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman, in which he had a discussion on various topics. The Late Show with David Letterman is an American late-night talk show hosted by David Letterman. It was during that conversation that Roger Federer was asked about whether he would see himself playing after 10 years. Here's what Roger Federer had to say in response.

Post that interview, Roger Federer has gone one to become one of the greatest tennis players of his generation. The Swiss ace has so far won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career and would be looking to add more titles to his trophy cabinet before calling time on his illustrious career.

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: The rivalry for ages

While Roger Federer looks to add more Grand Slam titles to his trophy cabinet, his fiercest rival Novak Djokovic has already sent warning stating that he will break his record of holding the most number of Grand Slam titles before he finishes his career. With 17 Grand Slam titles to his name, Novak Djokovic has age on his side to surpass his arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic rivalry has been pretty intense with the Serbian leading their matchups 27–23 in all competitors. The head-to-head record favours Djokovic as he leads 13–6 in all finals and 11–6 in Grand Slam matches. in the early part of Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic rivalry, Federer held 13-6 advantage till 2011, before Djokovic tied it at 22-22 in 2015. The Serbian then went onto extend his lead in the years to come.

Netflix trolls Roger Federer post his Australian Open exploits

Back in January, Netflix India took a jibe at Roger Federer post his quarter-final win over Tennys Sandgren at Australian Open 2020. Roger Federer saved seven match points against Tennys Sandgren to book his place in the semi-final against Novak Djokovic. Following Roger Federer's victory, Netflix India used the famed reference from a conversation from Friends featuring Monica Geller, played by Courtney Cox, and Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler. In the scene, Monica teaches Chandler as to how many erogenous zones are there in a woman’s body.

(IMAGE: HUNTERIX / YOUTUBE)