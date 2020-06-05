Nick Kyrgios Admits To Having Affairs With Female Fans On Weekly Basis When Single

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has boldly admitted to having affairs with fans on a weekly basis. Kyrgios, who is currently ranked World No.40 as per Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, is nicknamed as the ‘Bad Boy of Tennis’ by many fans and followers of the sport. The 25-year-old star made the above confession in a recent question-and-answer session on social media.

Also Read | Eugenie Bouchard Opens Up About Worst Date Ever And 3 Things It Takes For Dating Her

Nick Kyrgios reveals his “weekly thing” when he is not seeing someone

Nick Kyrgios was recently involved in a question-and-answer session with his fans and followers on Twitch. One of the users boldly asked the player if he has ever had an affair with any of his female fans. Nick Kyrgios responded by admitting to “seeing” his fans whenever he is not dating anyone. He later described his affair with fans as a “weekly thing” for him.

Also Read | Eugenie Bouchard Agrees To £70000 'charity Date' With Another British Fan: Report

Nick Kyrgios girlfriend: Breakup with Anna Kalinskaya

Earlier in March this year, Nick Kyrgios' love life came into limelight after he was rumoured to be dating Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya. The two were spotted together at a basketball game at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles and later on, it was confirmed that both tennis players were seeing each other. However, in May, Nick Kyrgios girlfriend Kalinskaya and he split after just two months of being together.

Many tennis fans also had a belief in recent times that Nick Kyrgios was dating Eugenie Bouchard, the Canadian tennis star. Bouchard was often see cheering for Kyrgios in his matches while sitting in his VIP box. However, the duo are more of friends, having played mixed doubles together and showing mutual respect for each other.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios girlfriend: Player Sparks Dating Rumours After Attending NBA Game With Anna Kalinskaya

Nick Kyrgios net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Nick Kyrgios net worth is estimated to be US$8 million. The Nick Kyrgios net worth figure includes his earnings through endorsement and sponsorship deals. The Australian tennis ace currently has a deal with brands like Nike, Yonex and Beats, however, his exact earnings from these deals have not been disclosed.

The Nick Kyrgios net worth figure also comprises of an estimated US$300,000 worth brand-new Dodge Demon, a car which had been famously featured in The Fast and the Furious movie franchise. He reportedly owns a Nissan R35 GTR which is approximately worth US$200,000 and a Mercedes sports car which is valued at US$180,000.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya: The two break up after two months of dating

Disclaimer: The above Nick Kyrgios net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Nick Kyrgios net worth figures.