Eugenie Bouchard Agrees To £70000 'charity Date' With Another British Fan: Report

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has once again agreed to go on a dinner date with a fan, who paid £70,000 for a dinner date with the tennis star. According to a report in The Sun, the recipient of this lucky date is still unknown, but the money earned from auctioning the dinner date will go to charities helping to feed children in the USA, via the charity '15 Seconds of Fame'. The auction is part of the ‘All In Challenge’, which is run by the charity.

Eugenie Bouchard reaction to the auction winner

According to the report, around 37 bids were placed in all, with offers starting at around £2,000, but no one could match the winning bid. The winner of the ‘All In Challenge’ package will get a chance to go a date with the tennis star, as well as sit in the player’s box at a major championship such as Wimbledon or the French Open. The winner will also receive trainers and a racquet as part of the package, signed by the 26-year-old herself. The huge amount of cash stunned former World No.5 Eugenie Bouchard and here's what she wrote in reply

Eugenie Bouchard raises money for healthcare workers in US

This is not the first time that Eugenie Bouchard has managed to raise money with charity date to fight against COVID-19. Recently, she went on a charity date to raise money for healthcare workers in the USA. According to Daily Mail, an admirer of Eugenie Bouchard agreed for a £3,800 ($4,751 or ₹3.62 lakh) date.

Eugenie Bouchard Twitter date incident

Apart from going on a charity date, the Eugenie Bouchard Twitter date incident had grabbed eyeballs back in 2017. Back then, the tennis star had lost a famous bet she made with a fan on Twitter during a 2017 SuperBowl game. A fan by the name of John Goehrke had a bet with Bouchard at the time that the New England Patriots would fight back and win the game despite trailing Atlanta Falcons 0-21 in a NFL game. However, Bouchard watched the comeback in front of her eyes and later on, she went on two much-publicized dates with Goehrke.

Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend tweet catches Nick Kyrgios attention

With no tennis action taking place due to coronavirus, the Canadian tennis star had made a wish about spending time with a lover during the coronavirus lockdown. Following that Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend twee, fans went on a Twitter meltdown and they were also joined by Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios.

After the Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend tweet, Nick Kyrgios decided to flirt with his female counterpart. Nick Kyrgios and Eugenie Bouchard are known to be great friends off the court and have previously featured in a mixed doubles match together.

(IMAGE: EUGENIE BOUCHARD/ INSTAGRAM)