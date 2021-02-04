Nick Kyrgios Claims Special Kobe Bryant Tattoo Will Make Him 'Calmer' On The Tennis Court

Controversial tennis player Nick Kyrgios seems to be trying to turn over a new leaf this year. The outspoken Aussie, who has become best known for his antics on and off the court, is currently playing at the Murray River Open, an ATP 250 event that will precede the Australian Open 2021. Unlike every other time, the World No.45 made the headlines for a very unusual reason on Thursday - his superb calmness during his Round 2 match against compatriot Harry Bourchie and how it led to a brilliant match win for him.

Also Read | Electronic Line Calling Set For All Australian Open Courts

A year after the Kobe Bryant death tragedy, Kyrgios emulates the Mamba on court

Just about a year ago, in the middle of the Australian Open, the world learned of the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. Many in the tennis circuit were left shaken by the tragedy, with soon-to-be champion Novak Djokovic and die-hard NBA fan, Nick Krygios, paying emotional tributes to The Mamba. Djokovic chose to don a special jacket with Kobe's jersey number and initials while a visibly shaken up Kyrgios turned up for his Round 4 match against Rafael Nadal wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey. The Aussie later revealed that he had also gotten Bryant's likeness inked on his forearm as a tribute.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Slammed By Fans For Calling Novak Djokovic 'tool' On Social Media

It is this tattoo it seems, that has become the source of Kyrgios' newfound calmness on the court. During his Round 2 match against compatriot Harry Bourchie, Kyrgios was faced with an infuriating set of odds. At 6-6 in the second set tiebreak, a return from Bourchie tipped over the net and dropped into Kyrgios' court after clipping the top of the tape. This gave Bourchier a set point and a chance to take the match to a third set. This situation, one that would have normally elicited a string of colourful abuses and perhaps a few racket smashes from the World No.45, barely received a response from him.

Staying calm, Kyrgios was able to win the set 7-6 (9-7) and proceed to the next round of the Murray River Open. He will now face fourth seed Borna Coric in order to qualify to the quarter-finals. Speaking after his match, Kygrios said that “When I look down obviously it [the tattoo] brings me back memories of how he would have competed. I definitely feel as if I'm not going to get as angry as I used to. I just feel as if I know what style of tennis I need to be playing to win matches now".

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death Anniversary: NBA Community Fondly Remembers Legend 1 Year After Tragedy

Nick Kyrgios net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Kyrgios has a net worth estimated at $8 million. Of this, his career earnings come to $8,557,848. Kyrgios has endorsement deals with several companies, including Yonex, Nike and Beats but has lost many lucrative deals due to his temperamental nature.

Disclaimer: The above Nick Kyrgios net worth information is sourced from various websites and reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy figures.

Also Read | Australian Open 2021 Live Stream, Schedule, Prize Money, Top Players, And History

Image Credits: Nick Kyrgios Instagram