Sania Mirza Donates Signed Memorabilia For Special COVID-19 Relief Auction In Pakistan

Top tennis stars from the world including Sania Mirza have come forward to raise money for helping people in Pakistan affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by Al Jazeera, stars like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova have come forward and donated their signed memorabilia to the Stars Against Hunger auction.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Aces Acting Like The Big Bang Theory's Penny With Perfection; Watch Video

Just like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Sania Mirza have been making donations to help people during COVID-19. Sania Mirza was recently involved in raising ₹1.25 crore for feeding daily wage workers, single mothers and widows in India, while Roger Federer made a donation to help people in Switzerland. The Roger Federer Foundation also made donation of $1 million to provide meals for young children and their families in Africa during the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Recalls Playing Mixed Doubles In 2014 With 'freak' Roger Federer

Coronavirus Pakistan: Tennis stars raise money to feed poor people

According to the report, the initiative was launched last week by Pakistan's well-known tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, who has been raising funds and using the money to provide door-to-door ration packs to poor families in Pakistan affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Qureshi, in his tweet, thanked the tennis stars including Roger Federer and Sania Mirza for coming out and supporting people of Pakistan during the crisis.

Speaking about the same, Qureshi said that he is just trying to play his part in helping people in his country in the best possible manner. He further said that the most important thing is compassion towards humanity and tennis has given him this opportunity and platform to help people affected by the coronavirus.

Also Read: Mike Tyson Picks Roger Federer Over Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic As 'GOAT Of Tennis'

Shahid Afridi slammed by Yuvraj Singh for his recent comments

Apart from Qureshi, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi is also distributing essential commodities to people in Pakistan. The former cricketer has distributed food supplies, disinfectant soaps and other essentials to 22,000 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Despite doing all the good work, Shahid Afridi was recently slammed by Indian cricketers including Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for his recent anti-India comments and the duo regretted supporting his foundation.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Backs Virat Kohli, Bollywood Stars Endorsing 'Mat Kar Forward' Initiative

(IMAGE: SANIA MIRZA/ ROGER FEDERER/ INSTAGRAM)