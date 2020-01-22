Nick Kyrgios Lashes Out At Media For Asking Invasive Questions To Mixed Doubles Partner

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios blasted the media for being inconsiderate towards his mixed doubles partner Amanda Anisimova. The US teenager was reduced to tears after one of the media persons asked her about her father’s sudden death. The Australian Open 2020 is her first Grand Slam tournament since the passing of her father and coach Konstantin Anisimova last year from a heart attack.

Amanda Anisimova gets asked about her father post losing a match

The 18-year-old lost to World No.3 73 Zarina Diyas on Wednesday in the first round of Australian Open 2020. During the post-match conference, Amanda Anisimova was asked how she was coping with her career without her father.

The question caused the teenager to break down into tears. A tearful Anisimova asked the reporter if it was necessary to talk about the issue so soon after the match (that she lost), before walking out of the presser.

Nick Kyrgios backs Amanda Anisimova

Australian star Nick Kyrgios did not take kindly to his mixed doubles partner being treated unkindly. Slamming the reporter, Kyrgios tweeted that the incident made him furious. He urged the media to have a heart and suggested that the whole line of questioning was unfair. Nick Kyrgios encouraged Amanda Anisimova to stay strong. Others on social media also came out in support of the teenager.

This makes me so mad. Have a heart and please feel, it’s not fair. Keep your head up Amanda ❤️🙏🏽 #alwayswatching https://t.co/gaoA8SlOFY — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 21, 2020

Amanda Anisimova made her mark last year when she reached the semi-finals of the French Open, defeating defending champion Simona Halep. Anisimova also reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park and claimed her first WTA title in Bogota. Amanda Anisimova ended the 2019 season ranked as World No.24.

